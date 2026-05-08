Blockade strands over 166M barrels of Iranian oil, according to US Central Command

US says it is blocking more than 70 tankers from Iranian ports Blockade strands over 166M barrels of Iranian oil, according to US Central Command

The US military is blocking more than 70 tankers from entering or leaving Iranian ports, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Friday.

CENTCOM said the commercial ships have the capacity to transport more than 166 million barrels of Iranian oil worth an estimated “$13 billion-plus,” in a post on the US social media platform X.

The US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz since April 13.

According to CENTCOM, more than 15,000 troops, 200 aircraft and 20 warships are executing the mission.

The blockade has added to pressure on regional shipping and energy flows as security risks remain elevated around the strategic waterway, a key chokepoint for global crude shipments.

The latest figures from CENTCOM suggest that a large volume of Iran-linked oil cargo remains stranded as the conflict continues, potentially increasing pressure on Tehran’s export revenues.

The standoff has also intensified concerns in energy markets over supply disruptions, as the war and related maritime restrictions continue to affect tanker movements across the Gulf region.

Meanwhile, for a second consecutive day, no major commercial vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz in the 24 hours leading up to 0900GMT Friday, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Anadolu.

