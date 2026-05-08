Health care, transportation and warehousing, retail trade lead job gains, while federal government employment continues to fall

US economy adds 115,000 jobs in April, more than expected, unemployment steady at 4.3% Health care, transportation and warehousing, retail trade lead job gains, while federal government employment continues to fall

The US economy added 115,000 jobs in April, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.3%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday.

Markets had expected the nonfarm payroll employment to rise by 65,000 in April

The number of unemployed was little changed at 7.4 million, while the labor force participation rate stood at 61.8% and the employment-population ratio was 59.1%.

Job gains were seen in health care, transportation and warehousing, and retail trade, while federal government employment continued to decline, according to the data.

Health care added 37,000 jobs in April, driven by gains in nursing and residential care facilities and home health care services.

Transportation and warehousing employment rose by 30,000, reflecting a 38,000-job increase in couriers and messengers, though employment in the sector remained down by 105,000 from its February 2025 peak.

Retail trade added 22,000 jobs, led by warehouse clubs, supercenters, other general merchandise retailers, and building material and garden equipment stores.

Federal government employment fell by 9,000 in April. Since reaching a peak in October 2024, federal government employment has declined by 348,000, or 11.5%.

Average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 6 cents, or 0.2%, to $37.41 in April. On an annual basis, average hourly earnings rose 3.6%.

The average workweek for all private-sector employees edged up by 0.1 hour to 34.3 hours.

The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for February was revised downward 23,000 to a loss of 156,000, while March was revised up by 7,000 to a gain of 185,000. Combined employment gains for February and March were 16,000 lower than previously reported.