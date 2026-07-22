Strike demonstrates technological level Turkish defense industry reached, official statement says

Türkiye test-fires indigenous torpedo AKYA Strike demonstrates technological level Turkish defense industry reached, official statement says

The Turkish National Defense Ministry announced the successful firing of the indigenously developed AKYA torpedo during a naval exercise.

The military fired the torpedo, developed by Turkish missile producer ROKETSAN, from the TCG Sakarya submarine as part of the DENIZKURDU-II 2026 exercise, the ministry stated on Wednesday on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The weapon achieved a direct hit and successfully destroyed the target ship.

The ministry stated that the strike once again demonstrated the technological level the Turkish defense industry reached.

