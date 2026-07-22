Türkiye test-fires indigenous torpedo AKYA

Gokhan Ergocun
22 July 2026•Update: 22 July 2026
The Turkish National Defense Ministry announced the successful firing of the indigenously developed AKYA torpedo during a naval exercise.
The military fired the torpedo, developed by Turkish missile producer ROKETSAN, from the TCG Sakarya submarine as part of the DENIZKURDU-II 2026 exercise, the ministry stated on Wednesday on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
The weapon achieved a direct hit and successfully destroyed the target ship.
The ministry stated that the strike once again demonstrated the technological level the Turkish defense industry reached.