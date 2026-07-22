Health Ministry says 6 women, 3 minors among those killed as 535 injured discharged after treatment

Iran says US strikes killed 53, wounded 592 since June 27 Health Ministry says 6 women, 3 minors among those killed as 535 injured discharged after treatment

US airstrikes on Iran since June 27 have killed 53 people and wounded 592 others, Iran’s Health Ministry said Wednesday, amid escalating tensions across the region.

Hussein Kermanpour, head of the ministry’s public relations and information center, said the casualties were recorded from June 27 to 8.30 am (05.30GMT) Wednesday, according to a statement posted on the US social media platform X.

He said 535 of those injured had been discharged after receiving medical treatment, while 36 remained hospitalized and 21 received treatment at the scene.

The US has carried out a series of strikes across Iran since last week, while Tehran has responded with attacks targeting facilities and bases it says are being used by the US military in several countries across the region.

The exchange of fire has continued despite a Pakistani-brokered framework agreement signed by the US and Iran in June aimed at ending the war that began in February and paving the way for a lasting peace deal.





