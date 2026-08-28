Turkish stock exchange opens Friday on low note

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 14,543.70 points, down 0.22% or 31.81 points from the previous close.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 fell 0.24%, closing at 14,575.51 points with a trading volume of 181 billion liras ($3.75 billion).

As of 9.50 am local time (0650GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate stood at 48.2450, the EUR/TRY rate was 56.2425, and the GBP/TRY 65.6305.

The price of one ounce of gold was $4,610.80, while the barrel price of Brent oil futures was around $88.05.