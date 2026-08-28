Türkiye’s exports hit record July high of $25.6B

Türkiye’s exports rose 2.9% year-on-year to $25.62 billion in July, marking the country’s highest-ever export figure for the month, according to official data released Friday.

The figure also represented Türkiye’s second-highest monthly export value on record, Trade Minister Omer Bolat said in a written statement evaluating provisional data compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) and the Trade Ministry.

Imports increased 5.1% from a year earlier to $32.97 billion, while the foreign trade deficit widened 13.6% to $7.34 billion.

The export-to-import coverage ratio declined to 77.7% from 79.4% in July 2025.

Despite regional conflicts and adverse global conditions, exports in the January-July period grew 3.4% year-on-year to $161.54 billion, Bolat said.

Imports during the seven-month period climbed 4.7% to $222.09 billion, pushing the trade deficit up 8.3% to $60.55 billion.

Türkiye’s annualized exports increased 3.4%, or $9.2 billion, from a year earlier to $278.5 billion as of July, compared with $269.3 billion in July 2025.

Annualized imports rose 4.9%, or $17.6 billion, to $375.3 billion from $357.7 billion over the same period.

Bolat said exports remained resilient despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, increasingly difficult international conditions, rising protectionism and weak external demand.

The ministry will continue strengthening Türkiye’s export potential through financing, export support, guidance and the activities of its overseas organization, he added.

“We will continue working with all our strength in the coming period to exceed the Medium-Term Program export target of $282 billion,” Bolat said.

He added that Türkiye would continue efforts to climb higher in the global export rankings through President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s vision of high-value-added and competitive exports, while protecting domestic producers against unfair imports.

Germany was Türkiye’s largest export destination in July, receiving goods worth $2.04 billion, followed by the US with $1.68 billion, the UK with $1.35 billion, Iraq with $1.11 billion and Italy with $1.11 billion.

China was the largest source of imports at $5.04 billion, followed by Russia at $3.23 billion and Germany at $2.52 billion.

Manufacturing products accounted for 94.4% of total exports, while high-technology goods represented 4.4% of manufacturing exports.