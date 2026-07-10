Turkish stock exchange opens flat on Friday BIST 100 index slightly up 0.03% at opening session

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 14,109.21 points, up 0.03%, or 3.77 points, from the previous close.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 dropped 0.60% to close at 14,105.44 points, with a trading volume of 188 billion Turkish liras ($3.23 billion).

As of 10.10 am local time (0710GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 46.9855, while the euro/Turkish lira rate was 53.7830 and the British pound/Turkish lira rate was 63.1325.

The price of one ounce of gold was $4,110.15, while Brent crude futures traded at around $72 per barrel.