Bayer raises $3.4B by selling minority stake in contraceptives business to Apollo - German company to retain majority ownership and full operational control

By Mucahithan Avcioglu

ISTANBUL (AA) - German pharmaceutical and agricultural group Bayer said Friday it will raise €3 billion ($3.43 billion) by selling a minority stake in its long-acting reversible contraceptives business to funds managed by US asset manager Apollo Global Management.

Apollo-managed funds will acquire a minority, non-controlling stake in a newly established entity holding the business, while Bayer will retain majority ownership and full operational control.

The contraceptives business will remain part of Bayer Pharmaceuticals' core operations and continue to be fully consolidated in the group's financial statements.

Bayer said the proceeds would be used to improve its capital structure and strengthen its balance sheet amid upcoming bond maturities and litigation-related liquidity requirements.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to antitrust approval and other customary closing conditions.

The financing comes as Bayer continues its efforts to reduce debt and manage liabilities stemming from litigation over its glyphosate-based Roundup weedkiller in the US.