Turkish industrial production falls 1.1% in March

Mucahithan Avcioglu
08 May 2026•Update: 08 May 2026
- Industrial production also down 0.8% month-on-month, driven by fall in manufacturing
Türkiye’s industrial production decreased 1.1% year-on-year in March, as manufacturing and mining output weakened, official data showed Friday.
The industrial production index also fell 0.8% on a monthly basis, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
When the subsectors of industry were examined, the mining and quarrying index posted the sharpest annual decline, falling 5.6% in March compared with the same month last year.
The manufacturing index, which carries the largest weight in the industrial production index, decreased 1.3% year-on-year.
The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index, however, rose 5.8% annually, partially limiting the overall decline in industrial output.
On a monthly basis, mining and quarrying output fell 1.6% in March, while manufacturing production decreased 1.1% compared with the previous month.
The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased 3.9% month-on-month.