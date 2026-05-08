Manufacturing output declines 1.3% year-on-year, while mining and quarrying index drops 5.6%

Turkish industrial production falls 1.1% in March Manufacturing output declines 1.3% year-on-year, while mining and quarrying index drops 5.6%

Industrial production also down 0.8% month-on-month, driven by fall in manufacturing

Türkiye’s industrial production decreased 1.1% year-on-year in March, as manufacturing and mining output weakened, official data showed Friday.

The industrial production index also fell 0.8% on a monthly basis, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

When the subsectors of industry were examined, the mining and quarrying index posted the sharpest annual decline, falling 5.6% in March compared with the same month last year.

The manufacturing index, which carries the largest weight in the industrial production index, decreased 1.3% year-on-year.

The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index, however, rose 5.8% annually, partially limiting the overall decline in industrial output.

On a monthly basis, mining and quarrying output fell 1.6% in March, while manufacturing production decreased 1.1% compared with the previous month.

The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased 3.9% month-on-month.

