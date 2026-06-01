Investigations target hot-rolled, cold-rolled coil, sheet and strip products, trade and finance ministries say

Japan launches anti-dumping probes into steel imports from China, South Korea, Taiwan Investigations target hot-rolled, cold-rolled coil, sheet and strip products, trade and finance ministries say

Japan launched anti-dumping investigations into imports of key steel products from China, South Korea and Taiwan, in another sign of growing trade tensions in the global steel sector.

The investigations will cover coil, sheet and strip products in hot-rolled and cold-rolled form, Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry and Finance Ministry said in separate statements Monday.

The probes were requested by major Japanese steelmakers, including Nippon Steel, JFE Steel and Kobe Steel, which alleged that the products were being sold in Japan below their normal value.

The investigation into hot-rolled steel products was requested by Nippon Steel, JFE Steel, Kobe Steel and Nakayama Steel Works, while the cold-rolled steel probe was requested by Nippon Steel, JFE Steel and Kobe Steel.

The applications were filed on Feb. 27, according to the ministries.

The targeted flat steel products are widely used in industries including automobiles, home appliances, machinery and packaging.

The probes are expected to be completed within one year, in principle, the ministries said.

The move comes as global steel markets face pressure from excess capacity and weak demand in some major economies, prompting several countries to adopt or consider trade remedy measures.

China, the world’s largest steel producer, has increased exports amid weaker domestic demand, intensifying competition in international markets and drawing scrutiny from trading partners.

Japan previously launched anti-dumping investigations into some coated and stainless steel products from China, South Korea, and Taiwan.