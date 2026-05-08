Türkiye's BIST 100 index opens Friday flat

By Mucahithan Avcioglu

ISTANBUL (AA) - The BIST 100, the benchmark index of Borsa Istanbul, opened Friday at 15,033.18 points, slightly down 0.05%, or 7.07 points, from the previous close.

On Thursday, the BIST 100 gained 0.82% to close at an all-time high of 15,040.25 points, with a daily transaction volume of 227.7 billion liras ($5.03 billion).

As of 10 am local time (0700GMT), exchange rates stood at 45.3650 liras to the US dollar, 53.3315 to the euro, and 61.6725 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,725.85, while Brent crude oil futures traded at $100.49 per barrel.