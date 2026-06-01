Mexican president denounces what she describes as foreign-backed campaign against her administration

'Mexico is not anyone's pinata,' president sends message to Trump in annual address Mexican president denounces what she describes as foreign-backed campaign against her administration

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Sunday that the US government is targeting her administration in an effort to interfere in Mexico’s internal affairs.

Delivering her annual accountability report, Sheinbaum highlighted her administration’s achievements two years into its term while denouncing what she described as a “media offensive and multimillion-dollar social media campaigns” before thousands of supporters.

Sheinbaum referred to diplomatic tensions with Mexico’s northern neighbor and the administration of President Donald Trump, which has increased pressure on Mexico to meet Washington’s security demands.

“Is this really a legitimate, genuine interest in helping Mexico? Is it truly a legitimate effort to combat organized crime? Or are we perhaps witnessing sectors of the American far right using our country to position themselves ahead of the 2026 elections? Or are they attempting to influence our country’s 2027 election?” she said.

“These are rhetorical questions, Mexico is not anyone’s pinata!” Sheinbaum added.

The president alleged that Mexican and foreign conservative groups were driving a campaign against her administration through global information platforms, algorithms, paid bots, and fake accounts.

Sheinbaum said the attacks intensified after April 19, when it was revealed that US officials killed in a car crash in Chihuahua in northwestern Mexico were agents of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The deaths of the agents opened a new chapter in tensions with Washington, as they had reportedly been conducting security-related operations without authorization from the federal government, which Mexico considers a violation of its constitution.

Mexico subsequently launched an investigation into the presence of the US agents, summoning officials from the state of Chihuahua to testify, including Governor Maru Campos.

Shortly after the investigation was announced, the US submitted extradition requests for 10 Mexican nationals, including senior government officials and Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha Moya of the ruling Morena party.

Although two of those sought by the US have surrendered to American authorities, Sheinbaum has maintained Rocha Moya’s innocence and criticized Washington for issuing accusations and extradition requests without presenting evidence.

Her remarks came after a constitutional reform promoted by her administration and a Morena-led Congress aimed at strengthening safeguards against foreign interference in elections.