GDP reaches $389.6B in January-March period, household consumption rises 4.8%, while exports of goods and services fall 12.7%

Türkiye’s economy grows 2.5% in 1st quarter of 2026 GDP reaches $389.6B in January-March period, household consumption rises 4.8%, while exports of goods and services fall 12.7%

Türkiye’s economy expanded 2.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, official data showed Monday.

Gross domestic product (GDP), measured by the chain-linked volume index, grew 2.5% in the January-March period compared with the same quarter a year earlier, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The growth rate slowed from 3.4% in the previous quarter and came in below market expectations of 2.7%.

At current prices, GDP rose 35.7% year-on-year to 16.99 trillion Turkish liras ($389.6 billion) in the first quarter.

Among economic sectors, information and communication recorded the strongest annual growth, with value added increasing 9.5%.

Other service activities grew 5.2%, followed by agriculture, forestry and fishing at 4.6%, trade, transportation, accommodation and food services at 3.7%, financial and insurance activities at 3.5%, and construction at 3.2%.

Real estate activities expanded 3%, while taxes less subsidies on products increased 2%. Professional, administrative and support service activities rose 1.9%, and public administration, education, human health, and social work activities increased 1.8%.

The industrial sector, however, contracted 0.8% during the period.

On the expenditure side, final consumption expenditure of resident households rose 4.8% year-on-year in the first quarter, while government final consumption expenditure increased 2.1%.

Gross fixed capital formation climbed 3%.

Exports of goods and services declined 12.7% year-on-year, while imports of goods and services fell 2%.