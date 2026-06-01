Sales fall 0.3% for 2nd consecutive month as petrol station revenue drops 4% amid war in Middle East

German retail sales extend decline in April, weighed down by petrol station sales Sales fall 0.3% for 2nd consecutive month as petrol station revenue drops 4% amid war in Middle East

Retail sales in Germany fell 0.3% in April from the previous month, extending a decline recorded in March, according to preliminary data released Monday by the country’s statistical authority.

The figure followed a revised 0.3% monthly decline in March, based on calendar- and seasonally adjusted data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

On an annual basis, retail sales were down 0.3% compared with April 2025.

The decline was driven largely by weaker sales at gas stations, which Destatis said were affected by the war in the Middle East.

Gas station sales fell 4% month-on-month in April and were down 10.4% compared with the same month last year. The category includes purchases made in gas station convenience stores.

By contrast, retail sales in the food sector rose 3.2% from March, although they edged down 0.1% year-on-year.

In the non-food sector, sales declined 2.2% on a monthly basis and slipped 0.2% compared with April 2025.

Online and mail-order sales dropped 4.7% from the previous month but remained 0.4% higher than a year earlier.