Türkiye’s flag carrier sees revenue surge 43% despite drop in net profits, while assets and debt obligations rise

Turkish Airlines posts $395.2M profits in H1 Türkiye’s flag carrier sees revenue surge 43% despite drop in net profits, while assets and debt obligations rise

Türkiye’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines posted a consolidated net profit of 18.8 trillion Turkish lira ($395.2 million) in the first half of the year, according to its financial results on Wednesday.



Last year, the flag carrier posted a profit of $525.5 million in the first six months.

The air carrier’s revenue surged 43% year-on-year to $12.3 billion in January-June, while its total assets climbed 9% quarter-over-quarter to $48.3 billion.

Turkish Airlines’ net debt jumped 17% on a quarterly basis to a little over $13 billion, the data showed.

