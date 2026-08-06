'I actually think it's quite right to check in constitutionally and say, is this the system New Zealanders still want ... is it still where you want to be?' Luxon says

New Zealand premier vows referendum on electoral system if re-elected 'I actually think it's quite right to check in constitutionally and say, is this the system New Zealanders still want ... is it still where you want to be?' Luxon says

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Thursday he would hold a referendum on the country's electoral system if re-elected in November.

The Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) representation system was approved by New Zealand voters in a non-binding referendum in 1992 and a binding referendum in 1993 before being introduced for the 1996 general election, according to Radio New Zealand.

The MMP system is designed to ensure voters are represented both by a local electorate MP and by a political party.

New Zealanders cast two votes: one for a local candidate and another for a political party.

Parliament has 120 seats, including 72 electorate seats currently elected from geographic constituencies. That number will fall to 71 after this year's election.

The remaining 48 are party-list seats, allocated based on each party's share of the party vote while accounting for electorate seats won. The number of list seats will increase to 49 after this year's election.

Parties must win either at least 5% of the party vote or an electorate seat to enter parliament. Parties that win an electorate seat are allocated list seats based on their share of the party vote under the "coat-tail" rule.

If a party wins more electorate seats than its party vote entitles it to, parliament expands with "overhang" seats to preserve proportional representation. The current parliament has 123 MPs following the 2023 election.

A 2011 referendum reaffirmed support for the system, with nearly 58% of voters choosing to retain the electoral system.

Luxon, also the leader of National, said on Newstalk ZB radio that a referendum on MMP was "something we should consider" and that he wanted to see it happen next year.

"I actually think it's quite right to check in constitutionally and say, is this the system New Zealanders still want ... is it still where you want to be?" he said.