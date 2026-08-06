Bayramov also expected to meet other senior Ukrainian officials

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister arrives in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian counterpart Bayramov also expected to meet other senior Ukrainian officials

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for an official visit, according to a statement on Thursday.

Bayramov was welcomed by his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement through US social media platform X.

Bayramov is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Sybiha, and meet with other senior Ukrainian officials during his visit, it noted.

The visit comes as Baku and Kyiv seek to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, and Ukraine’s reconstruction.

The two countries have also discussed humanitarian cooperation and other regional issues in recent months.

Bayramov’s visit follows his participation in international discussions on Ukraine’s recovery and bilateral contacts with Ukrainian officials.

In June, Azerbaijani and Ukrainian officials discussed expanding cooperation in trade and investment, as well as energy, infrastructure, and reconstruction.