Reported fee of up to $161M would make Diomande most expensive signing in club’s history

Real Madrid sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig Reported fee of up to $161M would make Diomande most expensive signing in club’s history

Spanish football giants Real Madrid announced Thursday the signing of Ivorian winger Yan Diomande from German club RB Leipzig on a seven-year contract.



“Real Madrid C.F. and RB Leipzig have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Yan Diomande, who will be linked to our club for the next seven seasons, until June 30, 2033,” the Spanish club said in a statement.

Real Madrid did not disclose financial terms, but media reports said it would pay a fixed fee of €125 million ($145.7 million), with performance-related add-ons potentially taking the deal to €140 million.

The full fee would make Diomande the most expensive signing in Real Madrid’s history, surpassing England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

It would also reportedly make him the fourth-most expensive footballer of all time, behind Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Alexander Isak.

Diomande is Real Madrid’s sixth summer signing under new head coach Jose Mourinho, following Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella and Carlos Espi.

The 19-year-old was named the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season for 2025-26 after scoring 12 goals to go along with providing eight assists in 33 league appearances.

The Ivory Coast national recorded 13 goals and 10 assists in all competitions last season.

