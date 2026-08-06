Explosions heard in southern Iran near entrance to Strait of Hormuz; Brent oil up 4.9%, WTI 4% and natural gas by 11.5%

Brent oil prices rise 5% amid Hormuz uncertainty Explosions heard in southern Iran near entrance to Strait of Hormuz; Brent oil up 4.9%, WTI 4% and natural gas by 11.5%

The price of Brent oil increased by around 5% as explosions were heard on Iran's Qeshm Island in connection with operations targeting "hostile objects" at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.



The price of a barrel of Brent oil reached $82.3 as of 2240GMT, up 4.9%, while the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 4% to $78.



The price of EU gas, benchmark index for natural gas, also soared by 11.5% to €58.4 per megawatt.

Late Thursday, two explosions heard in southern Iran were linked to an operation against what were described as "hostile targets" near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency.



Previously, Iran said Wednesday that an agreement with Oman to reopen the critical waterway was close, raising hopes of easing tensions in the Middle East and reducing inflationary pressure from elevated energy prices.

