Firefighters battle blaze at Port Adelaide, rescuing 1 employee; authorities urge residents to leave or shelter from hazardous smoke

Toxic smoke forces evacuations after major sulphur warehouse fire in South Australia Firefighters battle blaze at Port Adelaide, rescuing 1 employee; authorities urge residents to leave or shelter from hazardous smoke

A major fire at a sulphur storage warehouse in South Australia's Port Adelaide prompted emergency evacuations on Thursday after thick, toxic smoke spread across surrounding areas, according to the South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service (MFS).

The blaze broke out shortly before 10.15 am local time (0015GMT) at a large industrial shed containing sulphur on Moonta Road, the MFS said in a post on its official Facebook account.​​​​​​​

Authorities established a one-kilometre evacuation zone around the site, warning residents and businesses to leave immediately due of the hazardous smoke.

The evacuation zone was later extended.

People in the vicinity were advised to remain indoors, close all doors and windows, and switch off cooling systems drawing air from outside.

One worker was rescued from the warehouse by firefighters and was receiving medical treatment, according to local authorities cited by Adelaide Now.

To contain the blaze, the MFS deployed 15 firefighting crews, supported by hazardous materials specialists, aerial firefighting appliances and multiple incident commanders.

Smoke from the fire was drifting toward the south and southeast, prompting ongoing public health warnings.

South Australia Police closed Ocean Steamers Road in both directions and urged motorists to avoid the area while emergency crews continued operations.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and emergency services remained at the scene as firefighting efforts continued.