1st official visit of To Lam to Australia, New Zelanad since assuming office as president in April this year

Vietnam's president to visit Australia, New Zealand 1st official visit of To Lam to Australia, New Zelanad since assuming office as president in April this year

Vietnam's President To Lam will visit Australia and New Zealand from Aug. 9 to 14 to deepen economic and strategic cooperation with the two Indo-Pacific partners, according to local news outlet Vietnamnet.

The visits, at the invitation of Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn and New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro, will be To Lam's first official trip to the two countries since taking office as president in April 2026.

Vietnam and Australia elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024 and are working to increase bilateral trade to $20 billion while expanding two-way investment.

The two countries also cooperate closely in education, with more than 37,000 Vietnamese students currently studying in Australia. Canberra recently announced nearly $65 million in development assistance for Vietnam for the 2026–27 fiscal year.

Vietnam and New Zealand, which established diplomatic relations in 1975, are implementing a 2025-30 action plan under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two governments aim to raise bilateral trade to $3 billion while expanding cooperation in agriculture, education, climate change and human resource development.​​​​​​​

