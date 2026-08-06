Council says conflict could spread across region, disrupt global trade; urges firm international stance against Israeli provocations targeting holy sites in Palestine

Türkiye's National Security Council calls for return to Iran-US talks Council says conflict could spread across region, disrupt global trade; urges firm international stance against Israeli provocations targeting holy sites in Palestine

Türkiye's National Security Council on Thursday urged a return to negotiations between Iran and the US, warning that renewed fighting could spread to regional countries and disrupt global trade routes.

It came in a statement issued after the council's meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

"The risks and threats posed by the renewed conflict between Iran and the US spreading to regional countries and global trade routes were highlighted, and all parties were called on to refrain from the use of force and return to negotiations aimed at establishing lasting peace," it said in a statement.

The council also said it reviewed progress toward the goals of a "Terror-Free Türkiye" and a "terror-free region."

"Progress made toward the goals of a Terror-Free Türkiye and a terror-free region was reviewed, and consultations were held on the next phases of efforts constituting a historic milestone in ensuring the security, stability and prosperity of our country," it said.

The statement also stressed that "the international community should take a clear and uncompromising stance" against the Israeli administration's continued provocative attacks targeting holy sites in Palestine.