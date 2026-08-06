Talks focus on joint projects, international solidarity, root causes of migration, says Turkish Foreign Ministry

Türkiye, UN migration agency discuss global migration policies Talks focus on joint projects, international solidarity, root causes of migration, says Turkish Foreign Ministry

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Haci Ali Ozel met Thursday with International Organization for Migration (IOM) Director General Amy Pope to discuss migration cooperation and global migration policies, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the ministry said the two discussed Türkiye-IOM cooperation, ongoing joint projects, international solidarity and fair responsibility-sharing in the context of global migration policies.

They also exchanged views on preventing the externalization of migration and addressing the root causes of migration.