Proposed framework would eventually route all traffic through central lane jointly managed by Tehran, Muscat

Iran-Oman Hormuz framework to impose 'service fees': Report Proposed framework would eventually route all traffic through central lane jointly managed by Tehran, Muscat

A proposed negotiating framework between Iran and Oman would require ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz to pay fees for a range of maritime services, while eventually replacing the existing northern and southern shipping lanes with a centrally managed corridor, according to an informed source at Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

The source told Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency that, during an initial transitional period, vessels would enter the Strait of Hormuz through the northern shipping lane near Iran’s coast and exit through the southern shipping lane near Oman’s coast.

After the transition, traffic through both the northern and southern lanes would cease, with all vessels passing through a central shipping lane. Under the proposal, inbound traffic would be managed by Iran, while outbound traffic would be managed jointly by Iran and Oman.

The source said vessels transiting the strait would be required to pay charges in the form of fees for services provided.

Those services would include insurance, bunkering (fueling), environmental protection and similar maritime support, the source said.

The source dismissed reports claiming that Iran and Oman were divided over whether to charge ships 7% or 3% of the value of their cargo, describing such reports as inaccurate.

Instead, the fees collected from ships would vary depending on multiple factors, including the scope of services Iran is able to provide, the source said.