Foreign Ministry says Moscow ready to consider 'concrete constructive ideas' from US negotiators on potential settlement

Russia says no proposal from Ukraine to resume diplomatic contacts Foreign Ministry says Moscow ready to consider 'concrete constructive ideas' from US negotiators on potential settlement

Russia received no proposal from Ukraine to resume diplomatic contacts as part of efforts to resolve the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Alexey Fadeev said on Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Fadeev said Moscow remained ready to consider "concrete constructive ideas" from US negotiators on a potential settlement.

"No such proposals have been received from the Ukrainians," Fadeev said, recalling that Kyiv had unilaterally withdrawn from discussions held in Istanbul late last year without providing an explanation. "If American negotiators have any concrete constructive ideas, we are always ready to discuss them."

According to Fadeev, Russia's position on the principles of a settlement remains unchanged.

He pointed to proposals outlined by President Vladimir Putin in June 2024 and said any political and diplomatic process should take into account Russia's legitimate interests, including security concerns.

"We prefer political and diplomatic ways, but we will be able to achieve our goals under any circumstances," he said.

The diplomat also attributed what he described as "volatility" in statements from US officials to Kyiv's "chronic inability to negotiate."

Fadeev criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent efforts to secure additional military support from Washington, saying the practical results appeared limited.

The official specifically addressed discussions about potentially producing Patriot air-defense missiles in Ukraine, claiming that such production could take years to establish and that concerns over technology security could delay the process.

Russia also accused Western countries of encouraging Ukrainian drone attacks against Russian territory.

Fadeev pointed out that Western states supply drones and components to Ukraine, which are used in attacks on Russian civilians.

The diplomat said Russian law enforcement agencies were continuing to collect evidence for potential criminal proceedings against Ukrainian officials, military personnel, commanders and foreign nationals whom Moscow accuses of involvement in attacks.

Russian-Armenian relations

Turning to Russian-Armenian relations, Fadeev said Armenia's leadership is seeking to increase pressure on Moscow rather than pursuing constructive dialogue.

"In the context of Russian-Armenian relations, instead of constructive dialogue we see attempts by Yerevan to raise the stakes or simply resort to blackmail," he said.

The official cited instances of pressure on Russian businesses operating in Armenia, legal disputes involving Russian companies and demands for financial compensation connected with Russian-owned assets in the country.

Fadeev also criticized Yerevan's "demonstrative" engagement with Kyiv, saying it raised questions about Armenia's commitment to an alliance with Russia.

"We hope for a more realistic and balanced approach," he said.

Armenia has been seeking closer ties with the EU while maintaining membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Moscow has warned that EU integration would ultimately be incompatible with Armenia's participation in the EAEU and could result in the loss of economic preferences associated with the bloc.