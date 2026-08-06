UN condemns escalating Russian, Ukrainian strikes, urges immediate ceasefire Attacks against civilians, civilian infrastructure 'clear violation' of international humanitarian law, says spokesman

The UN condemned the latest wave of Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, but also criticized recent Ukrainian drone strikes inside Russia, a deputy spokesman said Thursday.

Farhan Haq told reporters that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “strongly condemns” the large-scale Russian attacks, which reportedly killed and injured dozens of civilians and caused extensive damage to civilian infrastructure.

“The secretary-general is deeply concerned by the continued escalation of the conflict, including onto the territory of the Russian Federation,” said Haq.

He added that Guterres also condemned recent Ukrainian drone attacks targeting several Russian regions, which reportedly resulted in civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

"These latest series of attacks follow an alarming pattern of escalating strikes against populated areas, reportedly resulting in a record-level increase in numbers of civilian casualties and widespread destruction of residential and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, as well as increasingly in the Russian Federation," he said.

Haq stressed that attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are a "clear violation" of international humanitarian law, and said they must stop "immediately."

The UN also expressed concern about growing risks to maritime security in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, warning that disruptions could have consequences for global food supplies.

Guterres urged all parties to ensure freedom of navigation in accordance with international law and to protect civilian ports and maritime infrastructure, said Haq.

"The secretary-general reiterates his call for urgent de-escalation, leading to a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire, and for a just, sustainable, and comprehensive peace, in line with international law, including the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions," he added.