12-article bill will be submitted to parliament on Wednesday, expected to be passed this week

Ankara launches legislative process for Terror-Free Türkiye initiative 12-article bill will be submitted to parliament on Wednesday, expected to be passed this week

Ankara is set to begin the legislative process on Wednesday for a bill aimed at advancing its Terror-Free Türkiye initiative.

According to information compiled by Anadolu, work on the legal framework supporting the initiative has been completed.

The proposed legislation, the Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration, consists of 12 articles.

Before the bill is formally introduced, lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will be briefed on Wednesday during a parliamentary group meeting chaired by AK Party Parliamentary Group Chairman Abdullah Guler and Deputy Chairman Efkan Ala.

Following the briefing, the proposal will be submitted to the speaker's office of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, formally launching the legislative process.

Under the rules of procedure, debate on the bill in the parliamentary Justice Committee can begin 48 hours after it is submitted, although that waiting period may be waived if approved.

Once the committee completes its review, the proposal will be sent to the General Assembly for a final vote. The bill is expected to be passed this week.

The National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission, chaired by Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, was established under the Terror-Free Türkiye initiative and held its first meeting on Aug. 5, 2025.

The bill's submission on Wednesday coincides with the first anniversary of the commission's inaugural meeting and marks the initiative's first formal legislative step.

