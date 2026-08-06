New sanctions target 13 individuals and entities, along with 6 vessels transporting Russian oil and LNG

UK adds 19 targets to Russia sanctions list New sanctions target 13 individuals and entities, along with 6 vessels transporting Russian oil and LNG

The UK on Thursday added 19 new entries to its sanctions list targeting Russia, including 13 individuals and entities and six vessels accused of supporting Moscow or transporting Russian energy products.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the measures were imposed under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

Six Russian financial institutions, Ozon Bank, Russian Export-Import Bank, Center-Invest Bank, Realist Bank, Bank Stavr, and Teleport Bank, were targeted with asset freezes, trust services restrictions, and director disqualification sanctions.

UK financial institutions are also prohibited from maintaining correspondent banking relationships with the listed banks or processing payments to, from, or through them.

Northern Engineering LLC was sanctioned over its operations in Russia’s strategically important energy sector.

India-based Frion Ship Management LLP was listed for allegedly supporting the sale of the Arctic Express LNG tanker into Russian ownership and control.

Four Russian companies, including Metallkomplekt, Nikom, Promsiz, and Technolux, were sanctioned for allegedly supplying goods or technology that could contribute to destabilizing Ukraine or threatening its territorial integrity.

The list also includes Russian national Aleksander Zhdanov, owner of chemical company Siltron. He faces an asset freeze, travel ban, trust-services restrictions, and director disqualification.

Six vessels were placed under shipping and trade sanctions: the Arctic Express, Perseas, Torvian, Asteras, Visund, and Zenturo.

The UK said the Russian-flagged Arctic Express had transported liquefied natural gas originating in Russia to a third country. The other five vessels were accused of carrying Russian-origin oil or petroleum products to third countries.

The ships are prohibited from entering UK ports and may be detained or directed to move. Providing them with technical, crewing, operating, chartering, brokering, or financial services is also prohibited.

Under the asset-freeze measures, funds and economic resources belonging to designated persons must be frozen and cannot be made available to them without an exemption or license.