WhatsApp, YouTube and Instagram dominate social media and messaging apps, according to TurkStat

Türkiye's internet usage rate rises to 92.3% in 2026 WhatsApp, YouTube and Instagram dominate social media and messaging apps, according to TurkStat

Internet usage among Turkish people aged 16 to 74 rose from 90.9% to 92.3% this year, according to a recent survey by the country's statistical bureau, TurkStat on Wednesday.

The Internet usage rate among women in the age group was 89.9%, while the rate among men reached 94.8%, the data showed.

The rate of people accessing government websites and applications reached 76%, while the rate was 69.4% among women and 82.7% among men.

The rate of people using e-Government services by age group was highest at 93% for those aged 25-34 and lowest at 31.3% for those aged 65-74.

As for the specific services on the e-Government portal, Turkish Internet users accessed personal information from government agencies or public services at a rate of 65.6%, followed by making appointments with public institutions or services at 52.6% and obtaining information from public institutions at 45.7%.

Meanwhile, 60% of Turkish Internet users bought or ordered goods or services online for personal use, up from 55.7% last year.

The data showed that 48.3% of individuals purchased or ordered goods or services within the past three months.

At the same time, the rate of Internet users engaging in educational, professional or personal learning activities online in the past three months rose 5.2 percentage points year on year to 22.9%.



Some 23.5% of these users were women and 22.4% were men.



The most-used social media messaging app this year was WhatsApp at 90%, followed by YouTube at 77.6% and Instagram at 71.1%, the data showed.

The report found that women used WhatsApp the most, at 87.6%, followed by YouTube at 75% and Instagram at 70.2%, while men also used WhatsApp the most, at 92.5%. The rates for YouTube and Instagram were 80.1% and 71.9%, respectively.

As for the types of devices connected to the Internet, smart TVs accounted for a 62% share, while Internet-connected home appliances, such as robot vacuums, made up 18.6%.

Smartwatches and other network-connected wearables, such as fitness trackers, smart glasses, headphones, security-tracking devices and other accessories, followed.

The data also found that Internet users in the past three months considered price (89.3%), hardware features (74.7%), energy efficiency (69.9%), and brand and/or design (69.5%) when buying a phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer.

