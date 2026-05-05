Buyers bring active budget of $60M for Gitex AI Kazakhstan, organizer says

Gitex AI Kazakhstan draws int'l tech buyers Buyers bring active budget of $60M for Gitex AI Kazakhstan, organizer says

The prominent international technology event Gitex's Kazakhstan edition attracted over 200 international buyers seeking to procure advanced technological solutions over the coming months.

The two-day Gitex AI Kazakhstan that kicked off on Monday gathered 336 tech enterprises and startups, over 100 investors, and more than 200 speakers from 50 countries, including officials, experts, and private sector representatives.

Gitex Vice President Bilal Alrais said 82% of the participants plan to make procurements within the next three to 12 months.

Buyers brought an active budget of $60 million for the two-day exhibition, Alrais told Anadolu.

Attendees actively looked for artificial intelligence, financial technology, data center and energy tech solutions, he added.

Alrais emphasized that the actual demand from the industry proved more important than the organizers' initial expectations.

Companies signed at least seven or eight memorandums of understanding during the first 24 hours of the tech event, but the event expected the total number of signed agreements to easily reach between 40 and 50, he stressed.

Türkiye event

Touching on upcoming Gitex Türkiye in September 2026, Alrais said the event would address market requirements by highlighting the technological developments of Türkiye in artificial intelligence, financial technology, e-commerce and cybersecurity.

Alrais stated that they aimed to bring an international audience to Türkiye while mobilizing the country's global expansion by directing people to Istanbul.

Mentioning the global event in Dubai, he said the exhibition floor hosted representatives from about 180 different countries.

He concluded that organizers anticipated finalizing more contracts during the upcoming Dubai event scheduled from Dec. 7 to 11.

"There's always something new. I don't want to say it yet, but every year we have new sectors, new solutions, new country representations," he added.