Major int'l technology firms showcase their AI solutions and connectivity projects at GITEX AI Kazakhstan

Major int'l tech firms showcase AI solutions in Kazakhstan Major int'l technology firms showcase their AI solutions and connectivity projects at GITEX AI Kazakhstan

During the prominent technology event GITEX's Kazakhstan edition, major international technology companies showcased their latest artificial intelligence solutions and connectivity projects in Almaty.



The two-day event, which kicked off on Monday, brought together 336 tech enterprises and startups, over 100 investors and more than 200 speakers from 50 countries.

The fair hosted global technology brands including Lenovo, Starlink, Dell, Yandex, HP, Huawei and Hikvision.

Nurlan Sadykov, general manager for Kazakhstan and Central Asia at Dell, told Anadolu that his company presented its AI Factory solution at the event.

Sadykov said the company provided infrastructural equipment and highlighted its collaboration with major AI chip producers like NVIDIA, AMD and Intel.

He noted that Kazakhstan was building new data centers with a total capacity of 800 megawatts to meet the huge demand in the region.

Sadykov added that the Kazakh president declared plans to build a data center valley to attract massive investments.

Daria Boiko, vice president of commercial at the UAE-based IEC Telecom, praised the exhibition for gathering visitors from Central Asia, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

Boiko stated that her company, a Starlink partner, operated globally for over 30 years and provided satellite communication solutions in Kazakhstan for more than two decades.

She pointed out that the company recently added Starlink to its portfolio to democratize satellite communications for thousands of unconnected people.

