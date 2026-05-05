US-Iran exchange of fire in Strait of Hormuz casts doubt on durability of 4-week ceasefire, while Brent drops to around $111 a barrel

Oil prices slip over 3% as Hormuz tensions keep oil markets volatile US-Iran exchange of fire in Strait of Hormuz casts doubt on durability of 4-week ceasefire, while Brent drops to around $111 a barrel

Brent crude futures fell more than 3% to around $111 per barrel on Tuesday as investors assessed whether the latest escalation in the Strait of Hormuz could derail efforts to restore transit through the key shipping route.

The prices were around $111.4 a barrel as of 1310GMT Tuesday after dropping 3%. The decline followed a 4.4% gain in the previous session, when prices rose on renewed concerns over supply disruptions after the US and Iran exchanged fire near the strait.

US forces said they repelled Iranian attacks while escorting two American-flagged vessels through the waterway, adding that they also defended commercial ships from drones and small boats.

The incident cast doubt on the durability of a four-week ceasefire and underscored the fragile security environment around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Monday that the war with Iran could continue for another two or three weeks. “Time is not of the essence for us,” Trump said in a phone interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt, also declining to say whether the ceasefire with Iran had ended after reported Iranian fire toward the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE also reported intercepting Iranian missiles and confirmed a fire at its Fujairah oil terminal, further heightening concerns over energy infrastructure in the region.

The latest developments came after Trump announced a plan to restore transit through the strait and assist stranded vessels.

Oil markets have been highly sensitive to developments in and around the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict escalated, with traders balancing the risk of a broader war against the possibility that the latest military actions are part of pressure tactics linked to negotiations.