Morning Briefing: May 6, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Wednesday, including US President Donald Trump announcing the US military temporarily pausing Project Freedom, Iran denying attack claims on the United Arab Emirates, and the UN urging the release of two activists from the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla.
US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the US military will temporarily pause Project Freedom to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump said the decision was made at the request of Pakistan and other countries and follows what he called “tremendous military success” during a US campaign involving Iran.
“Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as the United Arab Emirates’ cooperation with “hostile parties,” warning of potential consequences for regional peace and stability.
In a statement, the ministry accused Abu Dhabi of allowing a US and Israeli military presence on its territory and said such actions threaten Iran’s national security and regional stability.
It also rejected UAE claims that Iran had launched missile or drone attacks against the country, calling the allegations “unfounded.”
The ministry said Iran’s recent defensive actions were solely aimed at countering US activities in the region.
It urged the UAE to avoid what it called involvement with hostile actors and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to international law and principles of good neighborly relations. The statement added that Iran reserves the right to take necessary measures to defend its national interests and security.
The UN on Tuesday urged the release of two activists in the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla, Brazilian Thiago de Avila and Spanish activist of Palestinian origin Saif Abukeshek, after an Israeli court extended their detention.
"They should be released," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference but made no further remarks on their captivity.
Israeli forces attacked the Global Sumud aid flotilla on April 30 near the Greek island of Crete, some 600 nautical miles from the blockade-ravaged enclave of Gaza.
Adalah, an Israeli advocacy group for Palestinians inside Israel, said in a statement obtained by Anadolu that the activists will remain in detention until May 10.
The activists' lawyers stressed during the hearing that "the allegations against them are baseless and that there is no legal justification for their continued detention," the group said.
BUSINESS & ECONOMY
Brent crude futures fell more than 3% to around $111 per barrel on Tuesday as investors assessed whether the latest escalation in the Strait of Hormuz could derail efforts to restore transit through the key shipping route.
Prices were around $111.4 a barrel as of 1310GMT Tuesday after dropping 3%. The decline followed a 4.4% gain in the previous session, when prices rose on renewed concerns over supply disruptions after the US and Iran exchanged fire near the strait.
US forces said they repelled Iranian attacks while escorting two American-flagged vessels through the waterway, adding that they also defended commercial ships from drones and small boats.
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