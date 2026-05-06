Morning Briefing: May 6, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Wednesday, including US President Donald Trump announcing the US military temporarily pausing Project Freedom, Iran denying attack claims on the United Arab Emirates, and the UN urging the release of two activists from the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla.

TOP STORIES

Trump announces pause on Project Freedom in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the US military will temporarily pause Project Freedom to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the decision was made at the request of Pakistan and other countries and follows what he called “tremendous military success” during a US campaign involving Iran.

“Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Iran condemns UAE for ‘cooperation with hostile parties,’ denies attack claims

Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as the United Arab Emirates’ cooperation with “hostile parties,” warning of potential consequences for regional peace and stability.

In a statement, the ministry accused Abu Dhabi of allowing a US and Israeli military presence on its territory and said such actions threaten Iran’s national security and regional stability.

It also rejected UAE claims that Iran had launched missile or drone attacks against the country, calling the allegations “unfounded.”

The ministry said Iran’s recent defensive actions were solely aimed at countering US activities in the region.

It urged the UAE to avoid what it called involvement with hostile actors and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to international law and principles of good neighborly relations. The statement added that Iran reserves the right to take necessary measures to defend its national interests and security.

UN demands release of 2 Gaza flotilla volunteers

The UN on Tuesday urged the release of two activists in the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla, Brazilian Thiago de Avila and Spanish activist of Palestinian origin Saif Abukeshek, after an Israeli court extended their detention.

"They should be released," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference but made no further remarks on their captivity.

Israeli forces attacked the Global Sumud aid flotilla on April 30 near the Greek island of Crete, some 600 nautical miles from the blockade-ravaged enclave of Gaza.

Adalah, an Israeli advocacy group for Palestinians inside Israel, said in a statement obtained by Anadolu that the activists will remain in detention until May 10.

The activists' lawyers stressed during the hearing that "the allegations against them are baseless and that there is no legal justification for their continued detention," the group said.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said there is “no military solution to a political crisis,” warning the US and the UAE against further escalation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US military carried out a strike Tuesday on a vessel allegedly involved in narco-trafficking in the Eastern Pacific, according to the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday denied that Washington is imposing an oil blockade on Cuba, despite US threats to impose tariffs on any nation that sells oil to the island nation.

A ceasefire declared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took effect at midnight (2100GMT) in Ukraine.

The US is seeking to "rescue" thousands of civilians who have been "trapped" in the Gulf amid the stalled war with Iran, Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed Tuesday.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul warned Israel on Tuesday against turning southern Lebanon into a battlefield, saying civilians should not bear the cost of the conflict with Hezbollah.

The UN on Tuesday welcomed the recent ceasefire announcement by Ukraine and Russia.

Iran is fully prepared to meet global standards to demonstrate the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, Tehran’s presidency said on Tuesday.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul urged Israel on Tuesday to significantly increase humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and warned against steps that could amount to de facto annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Iran has introduced a new mechanism governing ship transits through the Strait of Hormuz amid a standoff with the US over the strategic waterway, state-run Press TV reported Tuesday.

The UN said Tuesday that last week saw a surge in security incidents in the Gaza Strip since the announcement of a ceasefire, with humanitarian facilities repeatedly coming under attack.

At least 23 soldiers from Chad were killed and 26 others wounded when Boko Haram terrorists from Nigeria attacked a military post in the Lake Chad region, the Chadian armed forces reported on Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that the South Caucasus should not become a “space of rival external powers” and should instead serve as a “crossroads” linking Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

Romania’s prime minister was ousted Tuesday after parliament passed a no-confidence vote against his government, local media reported.

The UN on Tuesday reported the “highest” number of exchanges of fire since the cessation of hostilities in southern Lebanon.

Italy's foreign minister on Tuesday pushed back against US President Donald Trump's latest criticisms of Pope Leo XIV, saying attacks on the pontiff are "neither acceptable nor helpful to the cause of peace."

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the conflict with Iran will be a topic of discussion during his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in mid-May.

The Israeli army shelled towns in southern Lebanon with phosphorus munitions Tuesday, according to the National News Agency.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Oil prices slip over 3% as Hormuz tensions keep oil markets volatile

Brent crude futures fell more than 3% to around $111 per barrel on Tuesday as investors assessed whether the latest escalation in the Strait of Hormuz could derail efforts to restore transit through the key shipping route.

Prices were around $111.4 a barrel as of 1310GMT Tuesday after dropping 3%. The decline followed a 4.4% gain in the previous session, when prices rose on renewed concerns over supply disruptions after the US and Iran exchanged fire near the strait.

US forces said they repelled Iranian attacks while escorting two American-flagged vessels through the waterway, adding that they also defended commercial ships from drones and small boats.

