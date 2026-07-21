Economic sentiment indicator for Germany climbs to 26.3 points in July as export sectors and domestic demand show sustained growth across country

German economic sentiment jumps to 26.3 points in July Economic sentiment indicator for Germany climbs to 26.3 points in July as export sectors and domestic demand show sustained growth across country

The ZEW indicator of economic sentiment for Germany jumped to 26.3 points in July, rising by 15.8 points from the previous month.

Financial market experts showed increased optimism regarding the German economic recovery, a press release from the ZEW Institute showed on Tuesday.

The assessment of the current economic situation in the country improved slightly, moving up to minus 77.6 points from minus 81 points in June.

ZEW President Achim Wambach stated that the economic outlook continued to improve in July as recent reforms showed positive effects.

Wambach noted that export-oriented sectors and domestic demand experienced sustained growth during the month.

Eurozone economic sentiment reaches 23.4 points

The economic sentiment index for the broader eurozone increased by 13.9 points to reach 23.4 points in July.

Experts assessed the current economic situation in the euro area at minus 37.7 points, which marked an improvement of 5.7 points compared to June.

The mechanical engineering sector and domestic demand led the positive trend across the economy.

The automotive industry index declined by 11.3 points to minus 46.6 points.

Analysts monitored global factors closely, as uncertainty regarding geopolitical tensions and oil prices remained a crucial factor for the German economic prospects.

