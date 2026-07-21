Government debt-to-GDP ratio in euro area climbs to 88% in 1st quarter of year while regional public deficit hits 3%

Euro area government debt reaches 88% of GDP in Q1 Government debt-to-GDP ratio in euro area climbs to 88% in 1st quarter of year while regional public deficit hits 3%

The general government gross debt in the euro area jumped to 88% of gross domestic product at the end of the first quarter of 2026.

The broader European Union saw its government debt ratio rise to 82% during the same three-month period, Eurostat announced on Tuesday.

Member states accumulated significant financial obligations to manage ongoing economic pressures across the continent.

The government deficit in the euro area also stood at 3% of gross domestic product in the first three months of the year.



The European Union recorded a slightly higher government deficit ratio of 3.1% over the exact same timeframe.

Euro area governments collected €2.3 trillion ($2.63 trillion) in total revenue during the quarter.



Public expenditure across the single-currency bloc outpaced income and reached €2.4 trillion.

