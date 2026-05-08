Move comes as EU seeks to manage potential jet fuel shortfall caused by disruptions in Middle East

EU aviation regulator issues guidance on US jet fuel use amid supply risks Move comes as EU seeks to manage potential jet fuel shortfall caused by disruptions in Middle East

Europe’s aviation safety regulator issued guidance Friday on the possible use of alternative jet fuel grades as the EU prepares for potential fuel shortages linked to the Middle East conflict.

The EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said disruptions in the Middle East and Persian Gulf have affected supplies of Jet A-1 fuel, the standard aviation fuel used across Europe.

To help manage a possible shortfall, aviation authorities and fuel suppliers are considering wider use of Jet A fuel, which is commonly used in North America, including on flights departing for Europe.

EASA said it issued new guidance to help airlines, airports and fuel suppliers safely manage the use of Jet A fuel in Europe.

The agency said the two fuel grades are largely similar but differ in some technical characteristics, such as freezing point and electrical conductivity, requiring additional operational precautions.

It warned that introducing Jet A into systems traditionally using Jet A-1 could create safety and operational risks if not properly coordinated across the aviation sector.

According to EASA, the use of Jet A fuel would require close cooperation among fuel suppliers, airports, airlines and aircraft manufacturers.

The European Commission also issued guidance Friday aimed at helping the transport sector respond to possible jet fuel shortages linked to the Middle East crisis.

The Commission said no EU-wide jet fuel shortages had been reported so far, but contingency measures are needed to maintain aviation safety and keep flights operating smoothly.

IATA backs greater flexibility on jet fuel use

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) also warned that prolonged conflict in the Middle East could disrupt global aviation fuel supplies.

In a post on the association’s website, Stuart Fox, director of flight and technical operations, said Friday that allowing European airlines to switch more easily between Jet A and Jet A-1 fuel, as carriers in Canada do, would give airlines facing fuel shortfalls more options.

The shift, he added, would require a controlled transition process and additional operational precautions.

“For operators, that includes accounting for the higher freezing point of Jet A when planning routes through colder airspace and ensuring the flight remains within the aircraft’s approved operating limits,” said Fox.

“For fuel suppliers and airports, it may mean implementing a structured management-of-change process to introduce a different fuel grade safely, including updating procedures, clear labeling, communication and quality control measures,” he added.

Europe has faced rising energy and aviation fuel costs due to the Middle East conflict and disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

EU refineries normally meet about 70% of the bloc’s jet fuel demand, while the rest is imported, particularly from Gulf countries.

International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol warned last month that Europe could face jet fuel shortages within a short period if disruptions continue.