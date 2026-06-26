Xi extends China’s support to Bangladesh, rejects foreign interference

Chinese President Xi Jinping met Friday with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Beijing.

Rahman arrived in China on Wednesday on a three-day trip, marking his first official visit to the country since taking office in February.

Xi said Beijing will remain a "trustworthy good friend, good neighbor and good partner" of Bangladesh, reaffirming China's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties regardless of changes in the international situation, according to an official statement, issued by China's Foreign Ministry.

Xi said China supports Bangladesh's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, opposes external interference, and is prepared to deepen strategic communication while continuing mutual support on issues involving each other's core interests.

"China supports Bangladesh in upholding national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and rejecting foreign interference," Xi said, according to Mao Ning, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"No matter how the world changes, China will not waver in its commitment to the general direction of building friendship with Bangladesh, and will always be a trustworthy good friend, good neighbor, and good partner of Bangladesh," she added.

Rahman reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China policy, describing China as a trusted strategic partner and expressing interest in broadening cooperation in trade, infrastructure, agriculture, science, technology and public health.

On Thursday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang hosted him at the Great Hall in Beijing, where the two countries signed 13 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering various areas of cooperation, trade and investment.

China is Bangladesh's top trading partner, with bilateral trade volumes exceeding $24 billion, while Bangladesh’s annual exports to China total $1 billion to $1.16 billion.

Meanwhile, both sides agreed to elevate their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, including exploring the "2+2" dialoge mechanism on diplomacy and defense, according to the Bangladesh-China joint statement shared by Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry.

They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in maritime affairs.

The Chinese side will provide support and assistance, within its capacity, for the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP), a major Bangladeshi government project to manage the transboundary Teesta River, which flows through India before entering Bangladesh's northern Rangpur Division.

China supported Bangladesh's participation in BRICS and Bangladesh's application to become a partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Bangladesh reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China policy and resolutely opposed any form of "Taiwan independence," according to the joint statement.

*SM Najmus Sakib contributed to this story from Dhaka