China, Europe are partners, not rivals, says Chinese top diplomat

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday that China and Europe are partners rather than rivals, emphasizing that China's development presents opportunities for Europe rather than challenges, according to state-run media.

Wang made the remarks during talks in Beijing with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, as the two sides marked 55 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Xinhua News Agency reported.

Wang said the steady development of bilateral ties over the past five decades had been guided by mutual respect, equality, openness and mutually beneficial cooperation, adding that the China-Austria strategic partnership demonstrated that countries with different social systems and cultures could build strong and constructive relations.

He also congratulated Austria on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and said China was ready to strengthen coordination with Vienna in support of the UN's role in international affairs.

Addressing China-Europe relations, Wang said Beijing appreciated Austria's "rational and pragmatic" approach and expressed hope that Vienna would continue playing a constructive role in promoting dialogue and cooperation between the two sides.

Meinl-Reisinger reaffirmed Austria's commitment to the one-China policy and said her country attached great importance to relations with Beijing. She expressed readiness to expand cooperation in trade, investment and green development, while supporting candid dialogue to ensure the stable and healthy development of Europe-China relations.