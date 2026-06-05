Taiwan inflation rises above central bank alert level in May Consumer prices increase 2.2% annually, while producer prices jump 14.11%, fastest pace in 4 years

Taiwan’s annual consumer inflation accelerated above the central bank’s alert level in May, raising expectations that monetary authorities may move toward further tightening.

The consumer price index rose 2.2% from a year earlier in May, Taiwan’s statistics bureau said Friday.

The reading marked the first time inflation reached that level since April 2025, while it also exceeded the central bank’s 2% alert threshold.

Producer prices climbed 14.11% year-on-year in May, the fastest increase in four years, according to the bureau.

The bureau said higher prices were mainly linked to rising global commodity and fuel-related costs.

Oil prices add pressure

Taiwan, a major manufacturing and technology hub, is heavily dependent on imported energy, making the economy vulnerable to global oil price increases.

Energy prices have remained a key concern for policymakers as the war in Iran continues to affect global oil markets.

Taiwan’s economy has been supported by strong demand linked to artificial intelligence, with the government expecting exports to grow nearly 40% this year, the fastest pace since 1976.

However, rising fuel and commodity costs have added pressure on households, especially as wage growth remains weak.

Taiwan’s central bank is expected to assess whether inflationary pressures persist before deciding on further policy action.

The monetary authority is scheduled to hold its next quarterly meeting on June 18.

Its benchmark policy rate currently stands at 2%.

The central bank has also focused on currency stability after the Taiwan dollar strengthened sharply last year.

While Taiwan’s technology sector continues to benefit from global AI demand, traditional manufacturers have faced pressure from the stronger currency, which has weighed on competitiveness against regional rivals.