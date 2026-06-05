Hillary Dawa Sherpa rescued near Everest Base Camp after surviving nearly a week alone in harsh high-altitude conditions

Missing Everest sherpa found alive after 6 days on mountain Hillary Dawa Sherpa rescued near Everest Base Camp after surviving nearly a week alone in harsh high-altitude conditions

A sherpa missing on Mount Everest for six days was found alive Thursday in what rescuers described as an extraordinary survival story, according to officials.

The US’ ABC News reported that Hillary Dawa Sherpa, 52, was discovered near Everest Base Camp by a garbage collection team working on the mountain's Khumbu Icefall, said the officials involved in the rescue effort.

Pemba Sherpa, the executive director of 8K Expeditions, told The Kathmandu Post that the guide was found "in a condition where he was slowly sliding down through the icefall," adding: "It is in itself an astonishing incident."

Nepal Mount Everest, a trekking company that assisted in the search, said Dawa survived "alone for nearly a week without food, water, or supplemental oxygen," describing his rescue as "nothing short of a miracle."

Dawa, who suffered severe exhaustion and frostbite, was airlifted to HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu, where he reunited with his family. "He recognized me ... (he) is good and speaks," his daughter, Mhendo Lhamo Sherpa, told reporters. "We are happy."

The veteran guide had been missing since May 29 after becoming separated from a Polish client at about 24,600 feet (nearly 7,500 meters) while descending the world's highest peak.

They were among the final climbers leaving the mountain as the Everest climbing season came to an end.

Rescue officials said Dawa was spotted after extensive aerial searches had failed to locate him.