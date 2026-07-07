Doha delivers formal protest note calling on Tehran to provide urgent explanation regarding attack

Qatar summons Iran's deputy ambassador to protest attack on vessel near Hormuz Doha delivers formal protest note calling on Tehran to provide urgent explanation regarding attack

Qatar on Tuesday summoned Iran’s deputy ambassador in Doha, Mohsen Mohammad Qanei, to protest an Iranian attack on a Qatari vessel near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said Ibrahim bin Yousuf Fakhro, the Director of Protocol Department at the ministry, delivered a formal protest note to Qanei conveying Qatar's “categorical rejection of the attack.”

The note also called on Iran to “immediately cease any practices that threaten regional security and to refrain from endangering global energy supplies.”

Doha reserves the right to take necessary measures to safeguard its interests and national assets, it stated.

Qatar urged Tehran to "provide an urgent explanation regarding the incident," and “take immediate steps to prevent any recurrence.”

The Al-Rekayyat vessel was reportedly among two commercial vessels struck near the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian missiles while transiting the waterway late Monday, causing significant damage but no casualties.

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, citing unnamed sources, claimed the Qatari tanker was targeted after ignoring repeated warnings from Iranian forces while transiting the Strait of Hormuz with US Navy support.

The strait is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports from Gulf producers.