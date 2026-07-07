Germany condemns bomb attacks in Syrian capital Damascus during Macron's visit Berlin reaffirms support for secure, united Syria and pledges continued backing for Syrian people

Germany on Tuesday condemned bomb attacks in the Syrian capital Damascus that occurred during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the country.

“Germany condemns the cowardly attack in Damascus during President Macron’s visit,” the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on social media.

The ministry added that it agreed with Macron’s statement that the Syrian people deserve “a sovereign, secure, pluralistic and united Syria,” and pledged that Germany would continue to support them on that path.

At least 18 people, including four police officers, were injured early Tuesday when two homemade explosive devices detonated near the Syrian Tourism Ministry in central Damascus during a disposal operation, according to the Syrian Interior Ministry.