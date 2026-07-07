US president becomes 2nd head of state to receive Türkiye's highest-level ceremonial welcome

Trump welcomed in Türkiye with 'A+' official ceremony US president becomes 2nd head of state to receive Türkiye's highest-level ceremonial welcome

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump with an “A+” official ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara during his official visit to Türkiye.

Cavalry units met Trump’s official vehicle on the avenue in front of the complex and escorted it to the protocol gate.

Erdogan greeted Trump at the main entrance of the complex. After the two leaders took their places at the ceremony ground, the band played the national anthems of Türkiye and the US.

The ceremony included flags and soldiers representing the 16 Turkish states in history, as well as a military band and soldiers dressed in Janissary uniforms. A 21-gun salute was also fired.

Trump greeted the Presidential Guard Regiment ceremonial unit by saying: “Merhaba asker,” meaning “Hello, soldier” in Turkish.

Erdogan and Trump later shook hands on the stairs in front of Turkish and US flags and posed for members of the press.

As Trump arrived at the Presidential Complex, the Turkish Stars, the aerobatic team of the Turkish Air Force, performed a flypast with red, blue and white smoke, the colors of the US flag.

The ceremony featured several ceremonial units, including the Mehter Platoon, the Historical Guard of Honor, made up of the 16 Turkish states' costume and flag group under the Presidential Guard Regiment Command, and the Historical Ottoman Unit.

The “A+” official welcoming ceremony was held for the first time on April 10, 2025, when Erdogan welcomed Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Trump became the second head of state to be received with the “A+” official welcoming ceremony.