Türkiye says Ankara NATO summit opens 'new chapter' for alliance's defense industry Defense Industries secretary says summit, defense forum will hold special place in NATO history

Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun said Tuesday that the NATO summit in Ankara and the accompanying Defense Industry Forum would mark the beginning of "a new chapter" for the alliance as members seek to strengthen their defense industrial base.

"The world is undergoing a major transformation. It is unthinkable for NATO to remain indifferent to this," Gorgun said at a reception hosted by the Secretariat of Defense Industries (SSB) during the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit.

He added that the alliance had reached a historic turning point.

"I assure you when NATO's history is written in the future, a special chapter will be dedicated to the Ankara summit, and the Defense Industry Forum will mark the beginning of a new chapter for NATO."

Gorgun said the forum represented the culmination of efforts launched at previous NATO summits in Vilnius, Washington, and The Hague to strengthen cooperation between allies and the defense industry.

He highlighted displays by Turkish defense companies during the forum, including an air show featuring manned and unmanned aircraft developed by Turkish Aerospace and Baykar.

Gorgun described Baykar as "a global game-changing UAV company" that has played "a critical role in Ukraine for transatlantic security," noting that its Kizilelma unmanned combat aircraft attracted significant interest during the forum.

The reception also showcased a range of Turkish defense products, including the Altay main battle tank produced by BMC, air defense systems from the Steel Dome family developed by Aselsan and Roketsan, heavy-caliber munition systems from ARCA Defence and the Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation, drones from STM, armored vehicles from Otokar, and platforms produced by Nurol Makina and FNSS.

Gorgun stressed that NATO's future strength would depend on collective capabilities rather than national ones alone.

"What is more important than the individual capabilities of countries are the capabilities that the alliance will develop through a spirit of partnership," he said.

He identified aggregating demand, early engagement with industry, rapid adoption of new technologies, innovation, and resilient defense supply chains as key priorities for strengthening cooperation among allies.