Casualties reported amid Israeli army continues its breaches of ceasefire in effect since October 2025

Fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza kill 7 Palestinians despite ceasefire Casualties reported amid Israeli army continues its breaches of ceasefire in effect since October 2025

Seven Palestinians, including a child, were killed and others wounded on Tuesday in separate Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire, medical sources said.

Three Palestinians, including a child, were killed and three others injured when an Israeli drone struck a civilian vehicle east of Barcelona Park in the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City, one source told Anadolu.

Medical sources at Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza said the body of a Palestinian and nine wounded individuals arrived at the hospital after Israeli forces opened fire on the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis.

Another Palestinian was killed and three others were injured in an Israeli drone strike on a civilian gathering in the Jorat al-Aqqad area in central Khan Younis, according to another medical source.

An Israeli drone strike also killed a 30-year old Palestinian man and wounded five others, including four children, in an attack that targeted a group of passersby in the Bir Zanoun and al-Sha’er area of ​​al-Mawasi.

In a separate incident, five Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire in the vicinity of the Mu’awiya area, northwest of Rafah.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli quadcopter drone opened fire on Palestinians in the area.

In the morning, a 46-year old Palestinian was killed and several people were injured when an Israeli drone struck a tent sheltering displaced civilians near the port of Gaza City.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has continued daily violations through drone strikes, shelling and military incursions, killing 1,072 Palestinians and injuring 3,463 others since Oct. 10. 2025, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, Israeli forces have killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 173,000 others, while devastating about 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.