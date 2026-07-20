Roh Tae-ak resigned last month after ballot shortages disrupted voting at several polling stations in Seoul during June 3 local elections

South Korean prosecutors raid election watchdog in embezzlement probe Roh Tae-ak resigned last month after ballot shortages disrupted voting at several polling stations in Seoul during June 3 local elections

South Korean prosecutors raided the office of the country's election watchdog Monday as part of its probe into suspected embezzlement by its former chairman and alleged misappropriation of funds, local media reported.

A joint police-prosecution investigation team raided the National Election Commission (NEC) after presenting a warrant naming Roh Tae-ak and other undisclosed officials as criminal suspects, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The investigation was launched in June after the main opposition People Power Party filed a complaint against Roh on suspicion of occupational embezzlement.

The NEC is separately under investigation over allegations that 461 employees took 107 overseas business trips between 2022 and June of this year to resort areas and popular tourist destinations, including the Maldives, Bangkok, Kota Kinabalu and Florence.

Roh resigned last month after ballot shortages disrupted voting at several polling stations in Seoul during June 3 local elections.

