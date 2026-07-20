Total of 184 service members from two countries to take part in 13-day exercise

Bangladesh, US launch joint military exercise aimed at enhancing strategic ties Total of 184 service members from two countries to take part in 13-day exercise

Bangladesh and the US launched a joint military exercise to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The 13-day exercise, being held under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army's specialized formation Para Commando Brigade, kicked off Sunday and will end on July 31, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the public relations division of the Bangladesh Armed Forces.

The opening ceremony of “Exercise Tiger Lightning (TL)-2026” was held Sunday in the eastern Sylhet military zone in northeastern Bangladesh with the joint participation of the Bangladesh Army and the US Army Pacific Command.

The Chief of General Staff of the Bangladesh Army, Lieutenant General Md Mainur Rahman, and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T. Christensen joined the ceremony.

Rahman said the training will further enhance the operational capabilities of the armies of both countries, strengthen mutual ties and make a special contribution to the long-term bilateral strategic partnership.

Through this training, military-to-military interaction is serving as a cornerstone of the growing strategic partnership between the two countries, Christensen said, adding that it is also a symbol of the longstanding friendship, mutual respect and shared commitment of both countries to an open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

A total of 91 personnel from the US Army Pacific and Oregon National Guard and a total of 93 members of Bangladesh Army's Para Commando Brigade and various formations are participating in the exercise.

The bilateral exercise is part of the US Army Pacific’s Theater Army Campaign Plan and security cooperation objectives aimed at enhancing professional relationships, improving military operations, increasing readiness and fostering interoperability between the US and the Bangladesh Army, said the US Embassy in Dhaka in a separate statement.

Tiger Lightning is a bilateral exercise between the US Army and the Bangladesh Armed Forces that started in 2017 with brief pauses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

