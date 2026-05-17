South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held a phone call with his US counterpart Donald Trump on Sunday to discuss the outcome of Trump’s recent summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Seoul’s presidential office said.

The 30-minute call was arranged at Seoul’s request to receive a briefing on the US-China summit, the presidential office said, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The two leaders also discussed issues related to peace on the Korean Peninsula and the “smooth implementation of the joint fact sheet,” referring to the bilateral trade agreement reached by the two countries last year.

The call marked their second phone conversation since their first on June 6 of last year, two days after Lee was sworn in as president. It was also their first direct communication since their summit in South Korea in late October.

Trump visited Beijing from Wednesday to Friday, during which he met Xi several times. The two leaders discussed a broad range of issues, including trade and the US-Israeli war against Iran.

