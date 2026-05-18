Secret sites were used for air support, refueling and medical services, according to New York Times investigation

Israel built 2 secret military bases in Iraq for operations against Iran: Report Secret sites were used for air support, refueling and medical services, according to New York Times investigation

Israel built two covert military sites in Iraq’s western desert to support operations against Iran, according to a report Sunday by the New York Times.

The newspaper, citing Iraqi and regional officials, said a newly disclosed site was one of two covert facilities used intermittently by Israel inside Iraq for more than a year.

The officials said the sites were used for air support, refueling and medical services and later played a role during the 12-day war against Iran in June 2025.

One of the sites came to light after Iraqi shepherd Awad al-Shammari encountered unusual military activity near al-Nukhaib in March and alerted local authorities after seeing helicopters, tents and what appeared to be a makeshift landing strip, according to the Times.

The report said Al-Shammari later disappeared and was found dead, while Iraqi forces sent to investigate the area also came under fire, leaving one soldier dead and two others wounded.

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel had established a secret military site in Iraq’s western desert to support operations against Iran.

In remarks to Anadolu following the Wall Street Journal report, a senior Iraqi security official dismissed claims of Israeli military activity in Iraq’s western desert as “false.”

The official said Iraqi forces had confronted a “mysterious” airborne operation in the al-Nukhaib desert area in March and that the incident had been handled at the time.