Seoul says it will maintain coexistence policy despite Pyongyang’s constitutional revisions

South Korea seeks ‘peaceful coexistence’ after North reportedly drops reunification references Seoul says it will maintain coexistence policy despite Pyongyang’s constitutional revisions

South Korea said Wednesday it will continue pursuing a policy of “peaceful coexistence” with North Korea despite reports that Pyongyang revised its constitution to remove references to reunification.

"The government will conduct a comprehensive review of details related to North Korea's constitutional revision," South Korea’s presidential office said, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"Based on the review, the government will consistently pursue its peaceful coexistence policy for the Korean Peninsula," it added.

Yonhap reported that Pyongyang revised references to “peaceful reunification” and “national unity,” instead defining North Korea as a separate state with clearly demarcated borders with South Korea, China and Russia.

The revised constitution reportedly omitted any mention of the disputed maritime boundary in the Yellow Sea, including the Northern Limit Line.

The document, released by Seoul’s Unification Ministry, also did not designate South Korea as a “primary foe,” despite expectations that it would reflect earlier remarks by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un describing Seoul as an enemy state.